JBPM flies sick Orang Asli man to hospital for treatment

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) mounted a medical evacuation (Medevac) flight to send an Orang Asli man, who fainted following a high fever, from Pos Balar here, to seek treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital yesterday.

JBPM Subang air base public relations officer Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman said Rizal Aga, 28, from the Temiar tribe, also experienced extreme fatigue and spells of vomiting over the past three days.

“Our crew on Mi-17-IV helicopter left the Subang Central Region Air Base at 9.40 am after receiving information about Rizal’s condition from the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa).

“The helicopter arrived at the Gua Musang fire and rescue station at 10.55 am to pick up two nurses before departing for Pos Balar at 11.20 am,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hasrizal said the operation was carried out by following safety procedures that required all personnel and nurses to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the evacuation process.

“The helicopter took off after he sanitisation process was carried out and landed safely at Subang Central Region Air Base at 3.40 pm,” he said, adding that the patient was reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment at the hospital. - Bernama