JBPM: Important to have CPR knowledge to save lives

KUALA NERUS: In every home, especially those located in areas often hit by floods, there must be someone who is competent in performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save lives.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Md Hilman Abd Rashid said it is important to have CPR skill should a flood victim drowns in their housing areas.

“At least one family member must know CPR, go to any recognised centre or rescue agencies for training on basic life support.

“This is a matter of life and death... we need to learn CPR not only for ourselves and family members because in most cases lives could have been saved if someone had administered CPR promptly,” he said when met checking on the high tide at Pantai Seberang Takir here, last night.

In the meantime, he also reminded flood victims at relief centres to be careful when handling electrical appliances when they return to their respective homes.

Yesterday, the media reported that 15 cases of fire incidents caused by short circuits were recorded during the five days of severe flooding that hit the state from Dec 19.

According to Md Hilman the short circuits were due to faulty electrical appliances and wiring that had been exposed to the floods.

Meanwhile, he said, last night’s high tide caused waves to reach 2.7 metres (m) to 2.9m high in Kuala Terengganu, while in Kemaman the waves were as high as 3.7m.

“The floods have now subsided ... if there is heavy rain, a clash of high sea level with river overflow will cause flooding. So hopefully the weather will be fine with no rain,“ he said adding that the 3.7m high waves are expected to last until Dec 27.

Md Hilman also warned the public not to pursue leisure activities near the beach during this northeast monsoon season to avoid any untoward incident. - Bernama