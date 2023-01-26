JBPM launches Medevac to take pregnant woman to hospital

KLUANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation flight (Medevac) to take a pregnant woman experiencing complications from the Peroh Orang Asli village in Kahang, here, to the Kluang Hospital this afternoon.

Johor JBPM acting director Mohd Rizal Buang said the victim, 41-year-old Mustika Lakano, who was 16 weeks pregnant, had suffered bleeding and they carried out the evacuation operation at about 1 pm today.

“Also involved in the operation were five flight crew and three medical officers from the Ministry of Health. The medevac operation was successful and it ended at 2.35 pm,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rizal said the JBPM also sent food supplies to residents of Kampung Peta in Mersing after they were cut off due to floods on the main roads.

“Food supplies weighing about 700 kilogrammes (kg), contributed by the Mersing District Disaster Management Committee, was flown in to be distributed to the residents of the village,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 5.54 pm. - Bernama