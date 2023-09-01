JBPM needs new assets to strengthen services, says DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) needs new and modern firefighting assets to strengthen the agency’s services, says its Director-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

“We need both new assets and existing assets to be maintained. Now people are talking about auto systems, robotic firefighting, drone manoeuvring and also connectivity as well as the use of AI (artificial intelligence).

“This is what we will develop and we need help from the government (in terms of allocation) to ensure the level of fire services is in line with our country’s progress,“ he said when met by reporters after attending the new year’s mandate ceremony for the Ministry of Local Government Development today.

For that, he said the application for allocations to have more assets and asset maintenance would be submitted under the 12th Malaysia Plan and the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Meanwhile, he said JBPM has 36 dogs in its K9 unit which are ‘living assets’ to ensure that firefighting and rescue operations are carried out as best as possible, adding that the dogs would undergo daily training in disaster management based on simulated scenarios.

“They can also detect drowning victims between 0.9 metres and 1.82 metres underwater,“ Mohammad Hamdan added.

At the event, the Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming presented certificates of appreciation to the Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad who represented the firefighters and K9 unit involved in the Batang Kali landslide tragedy last month and Selangor JBPM Deputy Director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, representing his team.

Nga also presented the Golden Performance medal to the four dogs of the K9 Unit, namely Blake, Lady, Grouse and Pop, which were involved in the search and rescue operations.

The landslide at Father’s Organic Farm camping site involved 92 victims of which 31 were killed and 61 were rescued. - Bernama