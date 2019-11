KUALA KUBU BARU: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) is in full state of preparedness to mobilise 10,500 personnel and officers to face the possibility of a second wave of floods following the transition of the northeast monsoon season.

JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said 400 teams of volunteer firefighters across the country would also be deployed to assist flood victims near the disaster areas.

The first wave of the flood had affected six states namely Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kedah and Johor since last month.

Mohammad Hamdan said the department was ready to face the second wave of floods, especially in terms of logistics preparation, including water transport, search and rescue team, and also aircraft, he told a press conference after officiating the closing of Firefighters and Rescue Exercise Challenge (Farex) 2019, here today.

He said local community leaders had also been given training on flood and disaster management to face such eventualities.

Mohammad Hamdan added that Farex, held for the first time, was the department’s initiative of assessing the level of competency of its personnel in carrying out their fire and rescue duties.

He said 176 officers and firefighters from around the country representing their respective state contingents participated in the event.

“This challenge will enhance the spirit of cooperation and understanding among our personnel besides enhancing their competitiveness and resilience in facing challenges on the field,” he said.

The Penang Fire and Rescue contingent emerged as the overall winner of Farex 2019, which involved six events including the “rescue challenge” and “warrior challenge”. — Bernama