JBPM ready to operate at full capacity to assist flood victims

KEPALA BATAS: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is ready to operate at full capacity to assist flood victims if the condition worsens, said Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix).

The Housing and Local Government Minister said he had spoken to JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid on the need to deploy more personnel and officers to rescue flood victims.

“Currently, a total of 4,819 JBPM personnel including auxiliary firefighters have been mobilised to assist in the rescue operations and relocate the victims to relief centres in six states affected by floods.

“We might ask the team from other states to assist in the operations led by the National Disaster Management Agency. JBPM is in full state of preparedness to assist and I have spoken to its director-general to operate at full capacity if necessary,” he told reporters after officiating a circumcision programme involving 150 boys here today.

Commenting further, the Kepala Batas Member of Parliament said he would attend a briefing at the Bukit Jelutong Fire and Rescue Station, Selangor this afternoon to find out more about the flood situation and efforts to help the victims.

Reezal Merican also advised those affected by the disaster to immediately call the available emergency lines and comply with instructions from the authorities at all times.

“I was made to understand that many places were affected by the floods due to higher than average rainfall and in fact, some places were experiencing landslides. JPBM is doing their best to assist those affected by the disaster,” he said. — Bernama