JBPM receives six units of remote chemical detection equipment from Nadma

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today received six units of remote chemical detection equipment worth RM10.2 million from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin (pix) said the new assets included a long-range detector vehicle equipped with a scanning infrared gas imaging system (SIGIS2) that could detect traces of gas compounds from long distances.

He said the assets would enhance the operational efficiencies of JBPM’s Hazmat unit, especially in detecting leaks or spills of chemical substances, where early detection would expedite the evacuation process in populated areas.

“The assets will also be used for operations involving hazardous chemical spills, radiation leaks, extinguishing fires containing hazardous chemical elements, and dealing with chemical, biological and nuclear (CBRNe) exposure,” he told Bernama after attending the JBPM monthly assembly here.

In the meantime, Abdul Wahab said JBPM plans to build a public university offering fire and rescue courses within five years.

He said efforts were made through the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy (ABPM), which must first be transformed into an internationally respected and esteemed fire and rescue training centre.

“We have obtained full accreditation certificates from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) for two programmes offered at the academy.

“Our plan is to establish a public university specialising in firefighting courses to provide opportunities to the public who are interested in pursuing a career in that field,” he said. -Bernama