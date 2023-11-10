JBPM to deploy assets in three zones to prepare for MTL

BALIK PULAU: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will deploy its air and sea assets in three zones -- east coast, north and south -- in Peninsular Malaysia as an early initiative to prepare for floods following the shift phase of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) which is expected to begin next month.

Its deputy director-general (Operations), Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said for the east coast, his team will deploy assets at the Fire and Rescue Academy in Wakaf Tapai, Terengganu; north zone at Bandar Perda Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) in Bukit Mertajam, Penang; and south zone at the Ayer Hitam BBP in Johor.

He said the early deployment of assets to the three zones is a step to speed up the movement of rescue operations in the event of disasters, especially floods.

Nor Hisham also said that as many as 4,975 locations involving 79 districts were identified as flood hotspots throughout the country, with most of them in the Peninsula’s west coast and east coast areas. - Bernama