JBPM to deploy two helicopters to help victims in areas cut off by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will deploy two of its helicopters for operations to help those in areas that have been cut off as a result of the floods that hit states on the east coast.

JBPM operations director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said teams from the air unit would be deployed if assistance was unable to reach areas that could not be accessed, such as Gua Musang in Kelantan, which had been cut off for the past four days.

“The air unit will be deployed to the areas to send food supplies to the victims,” when appearing as guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham advised the public to postpone their trip to resort areas in flood-affected states.

He also reminded parents to always monitor their children to prevent untoward incidents. - Bernama