JBPM to discuss with Sarawak next month over site for airbase

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is meeting the Sarawak government next month (August) to discuss the site for the building of a permanent air base in the state.

JBPM Director-General Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin (pix) said currently the department’s air base in Sarawak is in Miri.

“The need to have a permanent air base in Sarawak is to accommodate more aircraft, he said, adding that the department’s main focus is to expand its air operations, as well as expedite rescue operations and food delivery assistance.

“This will be in line with the move to expand the Emergency Medical Air Rescue Services (EMARS) to the (proposed) new base, “ he told the media after the department’s monthly assembly here today.

Last Wednesday (July 19), Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was reported to have said that the Sarawak government is prepared to discuss JBPM’s proposal to build an airbase in the state if there is a formal request.

Besides the proposal to build a new airbase in Sarawak, Abdul Wahab said JBPM also needed another airbase in Sabah to also serve Labuan, as well as in Johor for the southern zone and in Pahang for the east coast zone.

At the event today, JBPM signed an agreement to extend Iscada Net Sdn Bhd’s contract as the direct fire safety link service provider for the installation of the Automatic Fire Surveillance System (SPKA) until Oct 24 next year.

A total of 8,500 premises nationwide have been equipped with the SPKA system, he said. -Bernama