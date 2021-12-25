JBPM to focus SAR operations on 5 missing victims

SHAH ALAM: The Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) is having difficulties in conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations for five victims missing in the floods in Pahang because of challenging conditions due to the receding flood water, said JPBM Director-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix).

“In the current situation, it is quite challenging. When the floodwaters recede, there are logs, garbage, sludge, bushes, including building materials and so on which hamper the search,” he said at the Ops Banjir press conference in Taman Sri Muda today.

He said the SAR operation in the Bentong district involved three individuals reported missing in Kampung Tanjung, Bobby Eco Farm Resort and Telemong.

“Another operation will be conducted in the Raub district for a person missing at the Laman Pesona Resort & Spa area and another in Kuantan. This is our main focus,“ he added.

On the current flood situation, he said the flood in Perak, Selangor, Melaka and Pahang was receding, but in Bera district, in Pahang, the water was rising. — Bernama