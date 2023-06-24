JDT Fan Club Facebook page administrator arrested for insulting Johor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a man believed to be an administrator of the JDT Fan Club Facebook page for uploading postings that insulted the royal institution and the Sultan of Johor.

Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) secretary said that the man, 28, was arrested yesterday in Alor Setar, Kedah, and a mobile phone and SIM card believed to have been used in the uploading of the posts were seized.

She added that the man has been remanded for three days till June 26 to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

She advised the public to be conscientious social media users and not to misuse social media platforms by creating hate against the royal institutions and affecting the country’s harmony.

Stern action would be taken against those who threaten public order and safety, she added. - Bernama