NILAI: J&E Advance Tech is the first private company in Negeri Sembilan to get approval from the state government, Health Ministry (MOH) and Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) Special Committee to procure vaccines from Pharmaniaga LifeSciene Sdn Bhd, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix, left).

He said the company is offering the vaccines to businesses, factories and small and medium industries (SMEs) organising vaccination programmes for their employees.

“The move will be able to help the state government expedite the vaccination process to achieve herd immunity fast,“ he told a press conference after visiting the mega vaccination centre (PPV) at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) here today.

For a start, the company’s PPV will operate at Dewan Ube, Nilai 3 Industrial Estate and companies which are interested could register on the website www.nssejahtera.com.my from today.

Aminuddin said the NS-Sejahtera vaccine recipients data would be coordinated with MySejahtera to ensure data reporting accuracy and completeness.

He said the USIM Mega PPV operating from USIM Tuanku Chancellor’s Hall is open daily from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm starting today, adding that 1,500 vaccine shots would be administered a day and the number would be increased to 3,000 after a week.

He said to achieve the 3,000 doses daily target, 30 vaccination channels would be provided at a time with an average of 350 to 400 shots administered per hour.

Aminuddin said the Mega PPV has 192 staff, most of them medical staff from USIM Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

So far, 158,000 people in the state have received the first and second doses and vaccine registration has now reached 79.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, he said 150 frontline personnel will be deployed at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Nilai Indoor Stadium which will open on Thursday to accommodate 1,060 low-risk stage one and two patients.

He said with the opening of this PKRC, the Port Dickson Polytechnic and Kuala Pilah Nursing College PKRCs would be closed.- Bernama