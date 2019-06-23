Jealous senior citizen attacks girlfriend, son with knife

GEORGE TOWN: A woman and her son were seriously injured after they were attacked with a knife by a man during a quarrel at the victims’ house in Bandar Baru Air Itam, here early this morning.

North East district police chief, ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said that in the incident at 2.45am, the 61-year-old man had quarrelled with the woman, 55, who was his girlfriend, due to jealousy.

“The man was said to have waited at the woman’s house for about an hour before she arrived home and a quarrel ensued between them. The angry suspect resorted to using a knife to hack at the woman’s neck,“ he said today.

He said the woman’s 21-year-old son who saw the incident tried to defend his mother but was also slashed on the neck.

Che Zaimani said the woman’s brother, who also stayed at the house, contacted the police over the incident, who rushed to the scene.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the senior citizen had accused his girlfriend of having another lover and they quarrelled.

“The man stayed in the victim’s house after they became lovers but were not married,“ he said.

He said that the suspect was also injured on the head, body and stomach during the fight with the victims.

All the injured were sent to the Penang Hospital (PH) and were reported to be stable.

“Police have detained the senior citizen, but he is still being treated at PH. Police will record the statements of all three to help in investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code,“ Che Zaimani said. — Bernama