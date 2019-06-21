Jealousy is reason behind lewd sex video, says PKR Youth member

PETALING JAYA: A PKR member today described the lewd sex video scandal as an attack by parties jealous of PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Tanjung Youth Chief, Ahmad Al Farooqi Haja Mohideen, said it was clear the motive – behind the lewd sex video going viral – was to bring down Azmin.

“Azmin is growing in stature in the government, furthermore he holds a very important Cabinet post (Economic Affairs Ministry). Those who are unhappy with his rise are trying to bring him down, “ said Farooqi.

He added until there is proof, action cannot be taken against Azmin.

“This is new Malaysia, we don’t simply take action against a person based on mere allegations,“ he added.

He pointed out that, until now, there is no real evidence against the party’s deputy president.

Meanwhile, Selangor Youth Chief Najwan Halimi said that it is only right in new Malaysia that action is only taken in the presence of proof.

Najwan said he concurs with his party’s decision to let the police do their job.