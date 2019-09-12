Jealousy led wife to slash husband’s neck and penis in Perak

IPOH: A woman driven by jealousy this morning attacked her husband and slashed his neck and penis while he was asleep in their house in Meru, here today.

Ipoh acting district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said in the 12.36am incident, the 40-year-old Sri Lankan victim sustained serious injuries on his neck and penis.

“Initial investigation found a knife believed to be used in the crime. Police are now hunting down the suspect who is a Sri Lankan.

“After the attack, the victim managed to seek public’s help and he is now stabilised and treated at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after the State Senior Police Officer Pinning the Ranks and Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Head duty hand over ceremony here today.

Mohamad Nordin said the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994. — Bernama