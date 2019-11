KUALA LUMPUR: MCA’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng took his oath as Tanjung Piai MP today, just two days after winning the by-election for the parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

Wee won the seat by over 15,000 votes in a six-corner contest against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Karmaine Sardini, Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and independents Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar and Dr Ang Chuan Lock.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was triggered by the death of its incumbent Datuk Md Farid Md Rafik of PH.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof congratulated Wee on his victory.

Among the MPs who witnessed Wee’s return to Parliament were MCA party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Jeck Seng, a former youth and sports deputy minister, served as Tanjung Piai MP for two terms before last year’s general election.

In the by-election Jeck Seng, the Barisan Nasional flag carrier, garnered 25,466 votes to defeat his closest rival Karmaine who polled 10,380 votes. The other four candidates trailed far behind in the race.

Voter turnout stood at 74.43 per cent in the by-election.