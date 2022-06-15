Jeddah accident: One of the victims still receiving treatment in Mekah

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the 15 Malaysians injured in a road accident in Muzdalifah in Saudi Arabia last Thursday is still receiving treatment in Makkah.

According to the Consulate General of Malaysia (KJM) in Jeddah through a statement on Facebook, the victim was advised to continue to seek follow-up treatment on the advice of a doctor, and on his (victim’s) own request.

“KJM Jeddah will continue to provide consular assistance to the victims of this incident and pray that he will recover soon, InsyaAllah,” said the statement.

It said another victim was sent back to Malaysia on a Saudia Airlines flight on the morning of June 14.

The Foreign Ministry last week confirmed a bus accident involving 15 Malaysians who were workers at a construction company involved in a track and rail service project in Makkah.

KJM said following the incident, they had visited the two victims who were treated at An Nur Hospital and King Faisa Hospital in Makkah respectively. — Bernama