Jelebu floods: RISDA foundation distributes mattresses, food baskets

JELEBU: The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) Foundation has handed over aid in the form of mattresses, comforter sets and food baskets to smallholders and local residents affected by floods here.

Its chairman, Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif (pix), said RISDA was concerned about the plight of the families of the smallholders who had to face difficult situations when their household items were destroyed by the floods which hit last Saturday.

As such, he said RISDA would also help its entrepreneurs by replacing their damaged ovens, fridges and other items essential for their business with new ones.

“Approximately 600 smallholders affected by the floods are also RISDA entrepreneurs, so we will help them revive their business.

“For smallholders affected by the damage to rubber trees and roads, RISDA will also help solve the problems as the priority is to get them back to work,” he told reporters in Simpang Pertang here today.

A total of 400 food baskets, 150 mattresses and 200 comforter sets were distributed to smallholders. — Bernama