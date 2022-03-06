Jelebu hit by flash floods

SEREMBAN: Almost 40 houses in Kampung Simpang Durian, Kampung Mentaus and Kampung Jerang in Jelebu near here were hit by flash floods following heavy rain last night.

Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said heavy rain for two hours caused water from Sungai Triang, Juntai, to spill its banks and caused flooding in the low-lying areas.

However, the situation was not serious with no evacuation involved and the flood water receded by about 7 am today, he told Bernama.

He said some 50 personnel from APM, the Fire and Rescue Department and the police were moblised to the affected areas to monitor the situation, including to help the affected villagers to move their belongings to higher ground. — Bernama