Jelebu prison escapee recaptured

SHAH ALAM: A prisoner who escaped from Jelebu Prison last month was recaptured at a workshop in Assam Jawa, Kuala Selangor, on Thursday.

Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa said 32-year-old Muhammad Syafiq Rohmat was arrested along with two other men, both 23, at about 5.30 am.

“Acting on public information, officers and personnel from the District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (BSJND) and the Kuala Selangor police station arrested three men.

“In the same arrest, the police seized eight transparent packets believed to contain heroin weighing 455.6 grammes and two packets believed to be syabu weighing 24 grammes.

“The value of the seized drugs is RM17,400,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Muhammad Syafiq was handed over to the Jelebu District Police Headquarters for further action. - Bernama