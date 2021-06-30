Jelebu Prison, staff quarters among localities under EMCO from July 2-15 — Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Jelebu Prison in Negeri Sembilan and its staff quarters are among three localities nationwide that will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 2 to July 15.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, however, the Muhasabah Block, which houses Transit Detention Centre (PTP) detainees, at the prison was exempted from the order.

The other two affected localities are Kampung Pangkal Jetas, Machang, Kelantan and Taman Public, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to restrict movement and transmission of infections from areas at risk, thus ensuring that residents at risk of infection remained in the areas.

“This is also to prevent transmission to neighbouring communities as well as to facilitate the Ministry of Health (MOH) to conduct close contact tracing,” he said in a statement on Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat, Sabah, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, had been extended from July 2-15.

This is after the MOH found that there was still continuous infections within the community as well as new cases being recorded at the locality.

He also announced that the EMCO at five localities, four in Sabah and one in Sarawak, would end tomorrow, as scheduled.

The four localities in Sabah are Kampung Bukit Gemuk and Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat in Tawau; Perumahan Etara in Jalan Agaseh, Lahad Datu; as well as Taman Lavender in Kudat; while the one in Sarawak is Kampung Serikin, Bau, Kuching.

“The decision to end the EMCO in all these localities was made after the MOH confirmed a downward trend in cases and the clusters being under control,” he said.

On operations to check on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, he said 600 individuals were arrested yesterday, with 592 compounded and eight remanded, while the highest number of offences recorded were for failure to record personal details or check-in at premises (136) and failure to observe physical distancing (125).

On Ops Benteng, he said 25 illegal immigrants were detained and six land vehicles were seized yesterday. — Bernama