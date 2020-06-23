Jellyfish presence closes Tok Bali beach temporarily

PASIR PUTEH: Members of the public especially children, are banned from swimming and holding any type of activities at the Tok Bali Beach here, due to jellyfish presence in the area.

Pasir Puteh Civil Defence Force officer, Nik Mohd Nor Nik Mat said the move was after two jellyfish carcasses were washed ashore on the beach two days ago.

“Lately the beach had been a popular swimming spot and we fear swimmers would fall prey to these dangerous sea creatures,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He added that anyone who accidentally touches a jellyfish could feel a burning, prickling sensation and stinging pain which requires immediate medical treatment.

He said the authorities would monitor the beach area round the clock, to ensure the public adhered to the ban, until the tourist spot is declared safe.

Meanwhile, Pasir Puteh District Council (MDPP) in a statement said, it had put up a signboard to inform visitors that the recreation area is temporarily closed.

Abdullah Muhamad, 49, who sells food and beverages at a nearby area, when met said, several jellyfish had been seen on the beach since after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. - Bernama