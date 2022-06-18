Jelutong MP’s vehicle in accident on NSE: Police (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Jelutong Member of Parliament RSN Rayer was slightly injured after a vehicle he was travelling in was involved in an accident at KM425.3 of the North-South Expressway near Bukit Beruntung this morning.

His special officer S. Griba, when contacted by Bernama, said Rayer received treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh and was allowed to return home at about 5 pm.

“In the accident, YB (Rayer) suffered injuries on his right hand and neck. He was rushed to hospital and was allowed to go home after getting treatment,” she said.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin, in a statement, said the accident happened at 8.55 am when the Toyota Alphard carrying Rayer, four other passengers and the driver hit the back of a Ford Kuga after both vehicles changed lanes to avoid a big object on the road.

“All the victims were treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and the case is being investigated under Regulation 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for negligent driving which caused accident,” he said.

He urged anyone with information on the accident to contact the police for further action.-Bernama