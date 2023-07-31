Jempol Hospital sucessfully carries out first cornea transfer process

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Health (MoH) today announced that Jempol Hospital near here successfully carried out the first tissue donation process which was done at the hospital on July 17.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said it involved a tissue donor, the late N. Mathialagan, 61, whose heirs and family members gave permission to donate his corneas.

“Both corneas obtained have been sent to the Cornea Tissue Bank at Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor, to be transferred to other patients.

“The Ministry of Health expresses its condolences and deepest appreciation to the donor’s family for their willingness to give permission to carry out the tissue donation, which will then give hope to recipients in need,“ he said in a statement here.

He said it was the fifth organ or cadaveric tissue donation for hospitals under the Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah (HTAN) Kuala Pilah Cluster since 2008.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said there are three hospitals in this cluster which are HTAN; Jempol Hospital and Tampin Hospital.

In the meantime, he hoped that such noble sacrifices could be emulated and followed by more Malaysians to help and save lives, especially for patients suffering from end-stage organ failure.

For more information about organ donation, the public can visit the website of the National Transplant Resource Centre at www.dermaorgan.gov.my. -Bernama