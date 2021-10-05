Jendela increases 4G coverage in Hulu Selangor to 99.66% — Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative has increased 4G coverage for populated areas in the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency to 96.66 per cent as of the second quarter of this year, compared with 88.89 percent reported in the same period last year.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix), said that the number of premises with fibre optic access had also increased from 4,120 in the second quarter of 2020 to 25,007 in August.

“Apart from the construction of telecommunication and satellite towers, the government will also provide broadband infrastructure using the Point of Presence (PoP) method of fibre optic hubs, which is one of the alternatives in ensuring better network and coverage of broadband infrastructure, (which) can be expanded to areas around schools and more populated areas.

“This implementation will make locations near rural schools as hubs to provide fibre optic broadband infrastructure for use in schools, industrial areas, nearby government premises and the surrounding community,” he said at the Special Chamber session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said this in his reply to a motion raised by June Leow Hsiad Hui (PH- Hulu Selangor) who wanted to know the impact of the Jendela plan for Hulu Selangor.

Elaborating further, Zahidi said that phase one of the plan would involve 630 locations close to schools, and phase two would involve 3,693 locations near schools in rural areas nationwide.

He added that a total of 432,300 premises will receive high-speed broadband services when the project is completed.

“The total number of PoPs in rural areas in the state of Selangor is 224, and of that number, 54 are in the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency,” he said. — Bernama