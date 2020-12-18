SEARCH
JENDELA meets this year’s targets, aggressive implementation in 2021 - Saifuddin

18 Dec 2020 / 08:01 H.
    The JENDELA action plan, would lay the foundation for comprehensive and high-quality broadband coverage as well as prepare the country for the transition towards 5G technology.
