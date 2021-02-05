Jendela: More rural areas to enjoy Internet access

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4: The implementation of Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela), which is slated to be completed by 2025, will ensure Internet access to all Malaysians, but at different levels of connectivity and speed.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman, Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said by 2025, those in the remote areas would at the very least, have access to the Internet, while those in the rural areas were expected to enjoy 4G mobile networks and Internet access.

He was speaking as a guest of Bernama TV’s ‘The Nation’ programme today.

“The impact (in different areas) may differ from one another, but the main point is that everyone will have access to the Internet,” he said.

Fadhlullah said for this year, MCMC targeted to equip some 1.2 million premises and homes with fibre connectivity.

He said the agency was also rolling out work for 4G coverage in 1,661 non-commercial sites in the rural areas and another 937 sites within commercial areas nationwide.

The government announced the formation of Jendela in August last year to improve digital connectivity and to set the nation’s foundation for 5G technology.

The policy will be part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) from 2021 to 2025.- Bernama