Jendela to improve 4G efficiency in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The collaboration between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the local telecommunications industry is important in improving the efficiency of 4G networks through the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative.

Digi Telecommunications chief corporate affairs officer Joachim Rajaram said the collaboration would be able to expand internet coverage and upgrade the 4G network in all areas including urban, suburban, rural and remote areas in the country.

“The benefits of using a 4G network is being able to access audio, video, online banking services and much more. All this can be supported by a more robust 4G network,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme here last night.

Meanwhile, Joachim said by using the Jendela Map portal which showed the quality of service of each network, users could easily make an informed choice.

In addition, he said the challenge for telecommunication companies was to form a network that could provide exceptional service to the people.

He said improving the telecommunication system was also a continuous process due to the increasing demand from consumers.

The Jendela initiative, launched in August 2020, aims to provide wider coverage and a better broadband quality experience for the people as a step towards transitioning to 5G technology. It is part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) which will be implemented in two phases. — Bernama