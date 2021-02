PUTRAJAYA, Feb 2: The ‘Jeneral Turun Padang’ (general goes to the ground) programme which involves senior Bukit Aman officers visiting roadblock locations is aimed at improving the welfare of policemen on duty, said Bukit Aman Marine Operations Force commander SAC Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

“This programme is not to find fault but to look at the welfare of personnel on roadblock duty, whether it is good or needs to be improved.

“It is important to give encouragement to members and officers who work in hot and rainy weather,“ he told Bernama after inspecting the roadblock at Lebuh Sentosa here today.- Bernama