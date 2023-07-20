Jenun Baru LRA upgrading project to benefit 49,000 account holders

PENDANG: A total of 49,000 account holders in two districts in Kedah, and parts of Gurun, will benefit once the Jenun Baru water treatment plant (LRA) upgrading project is fully completed on April 4 next year.

Kedah Development Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said once completed. the plant will be able to increase water supply production capacity from 55 million liters per day (MLD) to 110 MLD.

“There will be sufficient clean and quality treated water supply, specifically to meet an increase in demand in Pendang, Yan and also the Gurun industrial area until 2040,” he told reporters after a briefing on the project near here today.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, said the upgrading project costs about RM156.85 million.

“The scope of this project is to upgrade the Jenun Baru LRA, the construction of a water tank in Bukit Jambul located in Pendang while in Yan district it involves the construction of a tower water tank in Sedaka, a pump house in Kampung Ruat and a water tank in Tanjung Jaga,“ he said.

In addition, there is also the installation of a pipe system that connects Jenun Baru LRA with a new water tank spanning 46 kilometres.

Work progress as of July 12 is at 37.4 per cent, he said. -Bernama