Jepak by-election: Avoid last minute voting - EC

BINTULU: Voters of the Jepak state by-election are advised not to go out to vote at the last minute tomorrow.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said voters are encouraged to vote according to the suggested voting time as noted on the MySPR Semak application.

He said that although voters are advised to go out to vote according to the suggested time, voters can still go out to vote from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm or according to the polling station's gazetted time.

Information on polling stations, voting channels and the number of voters can be checked through the portal https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or by calling the SPR Hotline at 03-8892 7018/ 7218/ 7124 or through the MySPR Semak application.

“Voters are also reminded not to hand over their identity cards to parties other than election officials,“ he said in a statement today.

He said for the by-election, a total of 14 polling stations and 45 channels will be opened for voting and a total of 446 officers will be involved in the voting process.

The Jepak state assembly by-election witnessed a three-cornered clash between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee; Party Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang; and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The Jepak state assembly by-election was held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15. Jepak state constituency has 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen. -Bernama