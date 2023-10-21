Jepak by-election : Don’t use social media to incite - Sarawak police

BINTULU: Social media users have been reminded not to send provocative and inciting messages during the Jepak state by-election.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said investigations under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act (MCMC) and other laws can be used by the authorities if found appropriate.

“The security situation in the Jepak area is safe and under control... I just want to advise social media users to be good users and not publish or spread incorrect things,“ he said when met by reporters at the by-election nomination centre in Bintulu Auditorium here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman said police will monitor any gambling activities linked to the Jepak by-election although they have not yet received any information regarding the activities here.

“It is within our scope (assignment). So far we have not received any information (regarding) betting to determine the result. We are focusing on that (matter),“ he said.

The Jepak state by-election witnessed a three-way clash between GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspiration) candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The Jepak state by-election on Nov 4 was held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Jepak state constituency has 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen. - Bernama