Jepak by-election: EC expects 65% voter turnout

BINTULU: The Election Commission (EC) expects voter turnout in the Jepak state by-election (PRK) this Saturday (Nov 4) to reach 65 percent.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh (pix) said that this anticipated percentage is higher than the 63% recorded in the 2021 State Election for the seat.

“We hope that all the voters in the Jepak constituency will come out to vote at the designated times,“ he told reporters after inspecting the EC staff’s preparations for the by-election at Dewan Suarah Bintulu here, today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghani said there will be 14 polling centres involving 45 voting streams for the by-election.

“Polling will be from 7.30 am until 5.30 pm and there will be several polling centres that will close at 4pm. We also expect the results can be announced by 9 pm,” he said.

The Jepak by-election sees a three-cornered fight among Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Chieng Lea Phing from Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

It was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Jepak constituency has 22,804 registered voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel. -Bernama