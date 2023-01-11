Jepak by-election platform to win over young voters

BINTULU: One of the main missions of parties contesting in the Jepak state by-election is to win the hearts and minds of young voters, who represent over 60 per cent of the 22,804 registered voters in the constituency.

With campaigning for the by-election entering its second week, the three contesting parties - Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) - have shown a commitment to the agenda to empower that group of voters.

In fact, GPS seems to have the upper hand in the issue when it listed the active participation of youth in the development of the Jepak area in the 14 main thrusts of its manifesto for the by-election.

Their efforts in understanding every issue and need of young voters are also seen as being crucial to determining the voting pattern of this group of voters, who are the future of Sarawak.

Twenty-year-old first-time voter Nuruliza Ramli said the opportunity to take part in training that can enhance their skills is one of the main things that youngsters today need.

She said the provision of training sessions, for example, online courses in management and business marketing, could provide knowledge to young people to venture into the digital economy.

“Currently, everything is being done online and the digital economy market is huge and there is opportunity for everyone, including young people,” she told Bernama.

In addition, Nuruliza, who works at an eatery in Kampung Jepak here, said the high cost of living in the Bintulu area, which is one of the country’s oil and gas hubs, also needs to be looked into.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Sakinah Jani feels that the construction of sports amenities and facilities for the use of youngsters in the Jepak constituency should be one of the agenda of the winning candidate.

“Besides facilities, employment opportunities, as well as the chance (for youngsters) to further their studies to a higher level, are equally important... we also know that the Sarawak government has plans to provide free higher education and this is definitely a good move for the youngsters,” she said.

On Oct 1, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said free education at universities and higher education institutions owned by the Sarawak government for natives of the state is expected to be implemented in 2026.

He said the annual projection of Sarawak’s income, which has shown an increase since 2020, had given him the confidence to set the expectation.

The Nov 4 Jepak by-election will see a three-cornered fight involving GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, PBK’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Aspirasi’s Chieng Lea Phing.

The by-election is being held following the death of the GPS incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Jepak state constituency has 22,804 voters comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen. -Bernama