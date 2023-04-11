Jepak by-election: Polling proceeding smoothly

BINTULU: Polling in the by-election for the Jepak state seat is proceeding smoothly without any untoward incidents reported as of midday, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh.

“All voters have participated in the voting process smoothly, with no disruptions from any quarters, thus ensuring a calm and peaceful atmosphere,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after observing the voting process at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bintulu, here..

Abdul Ghani urged voters in the constiteuncy to fulfill their democratic responsibility.

“I urge all voters to come out and vote so that we can achieve the target of a 65 per cent voter turnout for this by-election. This goal is not impossible, especially given the favourable weather conditions,“ he added.

As of 1 pm, voter turnout stood at 37 per cent.

The Jepak by-election sees a three-cornered fight among Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Chieng Lea Phing from Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).-Bernama