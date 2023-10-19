Jepak By-election: Potential candidates advised to fill form , do initial check to ensure smooth nomination

BINTULU: Potential candidates for the Jepak state by-election (PRK) are advised to fill in the nomination form and do an initial check with the office of the returning officer or the state election office before the nomination day, this Saturday.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak also advised them to make the deposit payment in advance and the receipt should be brought to the nomination centre at Dewan Suarah Bintulu as proof of payment.

“For candidates representing any political party, they are required to submit a letter of authorisation to use the symbol of the party they represented when submitting their nomination forms.

“On the nomination day, each potential candidate can only be accompanied by one proposer and seconder to enter the centre,” he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin also advised potential candidates and political parties involved to always comply with the laws, regulations, codes of ethics and instructions issued by the EC, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and local authorities.

On nomination day, the use of any type of musical instruments or loudspeakers for the purpose of political propaganda by any means including through the use of any type of vehicle is not permitted, he said, adding that the public as well as supporters who accompany candidates are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the nomination centre.

The EC has set Nov 4 as polling day for the Jepak by-election, while early voting is on Oct 31.

The Jepak state by-election is held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15.

The Electoral Roll that will be used for the Jepak by-election is the one updated until September 15, 2023, which contains 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.-Bernama