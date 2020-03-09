Jepak did not submit proposal on financial, technical details to MOE: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Former senior officer at the Ministry of Education (MOE) today told the High Court here that Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd did not submit the proposal on the financial and technical details in regards to the discussions to secure the hybrid solar project for rural schools in Sarawak.

Kamarudin Abdullah, 61, the former MOE Asset Procurement and Management Division secretary, made that disclosure when he was showed the letter from Jepak to MOE dated Sept 1, 2016, during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn.

“I confirm that this was the letter sent by Jepak to MOE in reply to the Letter of Intent dated Aug 29, 2016, in which Jepak said they were prepared for the next level of discussions with the MOE and had also attached all the documents requested by the MOE in the Letter of Intent.

“However, I found that Jepak did not submit the proposal on the financial and technical details to the MOE,” he said when reading his witness statement at former Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s graft trial relating to the hybrid solar project.

Kamarudin said the MOE issued the Letter of Intent offering Jepak to implement the Diesel Generation Set (Genset) system with the implementation of Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System project for rural schools in Sarawak for a three-year period.

“Jepak was required to respond to MOE within seven days if they agreed to the proposed appointment.

“In addition, the company was also required to submit a proposal on the financial and technical details to the MOE, which to be followed by price negotiation process,” he said, adding that the MOE had also issued the second Letter of Intent to Jepak on Nov 4, 2016.

Rosmah, 68, has claimed trial to a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through Rizal, in exchange for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a RM1.25 billion project to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places, namely Lygon Cafe at Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here; her house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here, and at the Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

The trial continues tomorrow. - Bernama