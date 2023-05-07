Jeram Air Putih water surge: Police control post closed

CHUKAI: A Crime Scene Control Post (PKTK) at the Air Putih Police Station Operations Centre was closed this afternoon after the search and rescue (SAR) operations to find the last two victims of the Jeram Air Putih water surge showed no leads.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the decision was also taken after the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) weather forecast at 3.55 pm stated that there would be thunderstorms until 7 pm tonight.

“Today’s weather did not allow the team to conduct a search. The operation, which is entering its fourth day, was suspended at 2 pm and resumed an hour later... however, no new clues were found.

“The SAR operations have been suspended for today and will resume at 9 am tomorrow,” he said at a press conference today.

He said the search operation was being conducted by the fire and rescue department and supported by other agencies, including the police.

Meanwhile, Hanyan reminded all agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the public involved in SAR operations to continue to follow SAR standard operating procedures (SOP).

“I do not want a tragedy within a tragedy,“ he said.

Hanyan said the eighth body found yesterday and identified as Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, will be handed over to relatives for burial at 7 pm tonight.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief, Senior Superintendent II Azman Alias said two JBPM Control posts were opened today at Kampung Seberang Tayor and the Kampung Pasir Minal public jetty.

“Tomorrow’s SAR operation is still focused on Sector A, where 60 per cent is yet to be covered, and Sector C. In Sector B, the tracker dogs from the K9 unit will be deployed for flushing operations in all areas before further decisions are made.

“As commander of this operation, I will not allow anyone to enter the SAR area and it will not be opened to the public until the operation is completed,“ he said.

Prior to this, 10 individuals, nine of them hailing from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang were reported to have come to Jeram Air Putih for a picnic on Saturday (July 2) before being swept away in the water surge incident.

The SAR operation to find the 10 victims began on Sunday, and so far, eight bodies have been found.

The two other missing victims are Putri Nur Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24. -Bernama