SHAH ALAM: Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli (pix) yesterday suggested that the Selangor government should consider growing cannabis in the state for medical purposes.

He said there were provisions under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which allowed government departments to grow the crop for medical purposes.

He said this when debating the motion of thanks for Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s royal address at the Selangor State Assembly sitting here yesterday.

Mohd Shaid further suggested that access to the plantation could be tightly controlled, while the laws in place could prevent black market transactions.

The state assembly sitting resumes today. — Bernama