Jeram Padang BN candidate has a broken leg, but not a broken spirit

JEMPOL (Negeri Sembilan): Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir has a broken leg, but not a broken spirit.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Jeram Padang constituency in Negeri Sembilan fractured his left leg in a road accident early today but has vowed to continue campaigning in the state election, even if he has to do it in a wheelchair.

The Ford Ranger that Mohd Zaidy was driving from Bahau to Palong via Jalan Pasir Besar crashed at about 3 am, said Tampin District Police Chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab.

His aide, Muhammad Khairul Ahnaf (rpt) Ahnaf Baharom, who was with him is unconscious at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

Mohd Zaidy, when met at the Jempoh Hospital, said that once he had been discharged from hospital, he would go down to the ground to resume campaigning in a wheelchair with the assistance of his wife.

“My request to the BN campaign machinery in Jeram Padang is to continue working, adhere to the strategies planned and retain the seat for the BN,” he said.

He prayed for the health of his aide Muhammad Khairul Ahnaf.

Mohd Zaidy is engaged in a straight fight with Datuk Seri S. Surash of Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the seat in the state election on Aug 12.

Surash, in a Facebook post, said he rushed to the Jempol Hospital to see Mohd Zaidy upon learning of the accident.

“I gave him words of encouragement. Our friendship is intact although we are from different political parties,” he said.

The state election in Negeri Sembilan is being held simultaneously with that in Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu. -Bernama