Jet Valet confirms its aircraft crashes in Elmina

KUALA LUMPUR: Jet Valet Sdn Bhd confirmed receiving a report on the incident in which an aeroplane belonging to the company crashed in Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor today.

The operator of the plane said the company is still waiting for comfirmation from the authorities on the incident and pledges to its full commitment and cooperation in the investigation.

“Currently, Jet Valet could not confirm any other details officially including the loss of lives as it is awaiting confirmation from the authorties

“All latest information and developments will be announced from time to time,” according to a company statement today.

Earlier, an aircraft was reported to have crashed on the road near a housing area in Bandar Elmina near here this evening and until now, 10 local men were believed to have perished in the incident.

Following the incident, exit and entry to the Elmina Interchange in both directions from the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) were temporarily closed. -Bernama