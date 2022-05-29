JHEAIK to probe into superstitious practice in Gunung Jerai

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK) will conduct an investigation in connection with a video clip of an alleged superstitious practice committed in Gunung Jerai, Yan recently.

JHEAIK director Datuk Mohd Yusri Md Daud said his department had received complaints from the public regarding the one-minute video, which went viral recently

“JHEAIK takes this seriously and is investigating the complaint under Section 4 and Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Kedah Darul Aman) Enactment 2014 for offences of false doctrine and insulting or causing contempt for Islam.

“At the same time, JHEAIK through the Research Division has and will continue to hold a series of briefings throughout Kedah regarding the dangers of superstitious practices to the community,“ he said in a statement today.

He said JHEAIK would continue to provide information to the community and constantly monitor religious activities throughout the state.

“We ask the community to always be aware and channel any information related to activities that are in conflict with Islam for action to be taken.

“JHEAIK hopes that the preachers and asatizah (female religious teacher) in the state impart knowledge based on facts and evidence from the Al-Quran and As-Sunnah and hopes that the community in Kedah will always be vigilant and careful in accepting any allegations related to Islam,“ he said. - Bernama