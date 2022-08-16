JHEAIPP to investigate Sg Ara non-halal chicken rice viral claim

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Islamic Religious Department (JHEAIPP) has been instructed by the state government to investigate claims that a Muslim chicken rice trader in Sungai Ara, near here have been selling food sourced from a non-Muslim eatery.

Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said the issue is serious as it involves Muslim sensitivity.

“I understand that for now, the investigation being carried out is based on what has been reported over social media as we have yet to receive an official complaint. We are responding to what is seen on social media only,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) chairman said the owner and workers of the said eatery have been identified and they could be called in for questioning soon.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Penang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) director A.Mogan said JHEAIPP has requested for a joint investigation to be conducted on the matter.

A video clip showing two men entering a non-Muslim shop to collect what is alleged to be chicken rice to be resold at a Malay eatery in Sungai Ara has gone viral since yesterday, which in turn has caused concern among the Muslim community. - Bernama