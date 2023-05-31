Jho Low accomplice dead, claims MACC source

PETALING JAYA: A fellow accomplice of Low Teck Jho (pix) or Jho Low who revealed the whereabouts of the fugitive financier, has died.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed with The Malay Mail that Kee Kok Thiam had died from a sudden illness.

“I can just say yes, it’s him. But I can’t confirm anything else,” the source was quoted as saying.

Kee’s death was also confirmed by a senior official from the Attorney-General’s chambers last night (May 30).

The daily was tipped off after receiving an obituary that showed a wake service for Kee, and followed by a funeral service today (May 31) at the Kepong Crematorium.

The 56-year-old had reportedly met Jho Low in Macau alongside a few other fugitives linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) controversy.