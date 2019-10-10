Jho Low acted as Najib’s consigliere: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chief executive officer (CEO) of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi told the High Court here today that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix) or Jho Low acted as consigliere to Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Shahrol Azral, 49, described Jho Low as the “Consigliere”, an Italian word described by Merriam-Webster dictionary as “a person who serves as an adviser or counsellor to the leader of a criminal organisation”.

The 49-year-old witness said this when cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the 20th day of the former premier’s trial over 1MDB funds.

Asked by Muhammad Shafee whether Jho Low was representing Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (Yang Di-Pertuan Agong at the time) or Najib in Terengganu Investment Authority Berhad (TIA) affairs, Shahrol Azral said, Jho Low was representing Najib at the time.

Muhammad Shafee: As what?

Shahrol Azral: As what was the Italian word? Consigliere. He (Jho Low) is someone who gets things done for Najib.

Muhammad Shafee: As what? Prime minister or finance minister?

Shahrol Azral: As prime minister, finance minister and the special shareholder of TIA, which was later renamed as 1MBD.

Muhammad Shafee: I put it to you as CEO, you seem to be what the Italians say soprammobile or table ornaments, just a decoration. You agree?

Shahrol Azral: Disagree.

Najib, 66, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Hearing before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues Monday, with senior deputy public prosecutor and former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram leading the prosecution. — Bernama