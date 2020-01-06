Jho Low confirms offer of asylum by a country: Report

SINGAPORE: Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low (pix) was offered asylum by a country in August last year on the basis of the political persecution to which he has been subjected and the continuing violation of his human rights, The Straits Times reported today.

Low was responding to a question – in an email interview by Leslie Lopez, Regional Correspondent in Kuala Lumpur of The Straits Times – on the offer of asylum that he received.

The full set of questions and answers was published in The Straits Times today.

“As noted, I have serious personal safety concerns and therefore will not comment on my location or other such information.

“However, I can confirm that I was offered asylum in August 2019 by a country that acts in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights on the basis of the political persecution to which I have been subjected and the continuing violation of my human rights,” Low said in his response.

In December last year, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had previously disclosed that Jho Low had been offered asylum in a country but did not reveal the name of the country.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Magistrate’s Court in Malaysia had issued a warrant of arrest against Low to assist in investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Since then, various efforts have been taken by the Malaysian authorities to bring home the 38-year-old businessman throughout last year.

Jho Low is not only wanted by the authorities for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of 1MDB funds but also as a key witness in the trial involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Penang-born businessman was said to have lived in several locations including Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing and Hainan in China. — Bernama