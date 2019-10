KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low controlled 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) “from behind” to execute former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) directives.

Referring to an email dated Feb 6, 2013, he received from Jho Low, former 1MDB chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said it contained the draft of a letter with an annex on details of negotiations between 1MDB and Investment PJS Ltd (Aabar), as well as an explanatory note from Najib.

He said the email also stated that Najib’s then principal private secretary Datuk Azlin Alias had discussed with the representative of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince on raising funds, and requesting him to discuss with (then) Treasury secretary-general (KSP) Tan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

“I handed the responsibility to Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman because the Tun Razak Exchange joint venture was under him as 1MDB chief operating officer and also, he was poised to take over as 1MDB CEO.

“This confidential email is one example of Jho Low’s behind the scenes control of 1MDB to implement what I believed to be Datuk Seri Najib’s mandates,” the 9th prosecution witness said on the 15th day of Najib’s 1MDB trial.

Shahrol said the email clearly showed that Jho Low masterminded every move.

“Jho Low made sure I wrote the letter for Najib to minute to KSP and at the same time, he made sure that KSP knew about it.

“I believe that Jho Low arranged everything and with Najib’s knowledge, as he (accused) had minuted my letter to expedite the matter even though it is not easy, as we know, to get a government letter from the government,” he said.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges of using his position to corruptly obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering.

The Pekan member of parliament allegedly committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014, and the 21 offences, at the same place between Mar 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013.

The trial before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today. — Bernama