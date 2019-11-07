Jho Low difficult to trace, authorities working hard to bring him back: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is working hard to bring back fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, to face justice over his role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption and bribery scandal.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said information on him is not easy to get.

“I am told that he may carry several passports and (may have) undergone alterations to his face. (But) all these things are rumours.

“We have no proof but it could happen. And that makes it difficult for us to trace him,” he told reporters after attending the 15th convocation of the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) here today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police believe that Low is still hiding in a ‘remote country’ but declined to divulge Low’s current location.

To a question, Mahathir said Abdul Hamid would update him on the progress of the search for Low from time to time.

"He has not told me where he has found him, so I wouldn't know. But it's not every time when he knows where Jho Low is supposed to be he rings me up ... it's not like that at all. Once in a while he reports to me," the Prime Minister said.

To another query, he said Malaysia has no intention to go to war over Low.

"We can go to war but we will lose the war; we will lose Jho Low too. We are conscious that we're not a strong nation. Sometimes people are nice to us; sometimes they are not," he said.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid expressed disappointment on the lack of assistance from the said country to Malaysian authorities. — Bernama