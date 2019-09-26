Jho Low gave cheques totalling US$100m but told not to cash it, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court heard today that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix) or Jho Low handed over four cheques totalling US$100 million (RM418.67 million) which was purportedly ‘‘donations’’ from the Saudi royal family to Yayasan 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Trust Fund, but told not to cash it.

Former 1MDB CEO, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, confirmed the four cheques he received from Jho Low in Sept, 2010 when he was referred to the documents by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram during examination-in-chief.

Sri Ram: Now Datuk Shahrol, some time in Sept 2010, did you receive any cheques from Jho Low?

Shahrol Azral: Yes I did. I received these cheques from Jho Low. He instructed me to hold on to these cheques and don’t do anything, until he gave the go-ahead.

There were no further instructions, so at the end of my tenure as CEO (March 2013) I passed these cheques to 1MDB’s finance department for safe-keeping.

The ninth prosecution witness said the cheques were given to him during the time when 1MDB’s US$1 billion (RM4.19 billion) stake in a joint venture with PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) was being converted into an investment via loans to PSI.

To this Sri Ram asked him to explain the context.

“The context was during the PSI Joint Venture (JV) in September 2009 and around the time we converted the equity in JV to Murabahah notes, Jho Low informed me that the Saudi royal family wanted to donate US$100 million to Yayasan 1MDB,” he said.

Sri Ram: Please continue

Shahrol Azral: I remember Jho Low asked me what to make the cheques out to and I remember making enquiries to AmBank on what would be the right name to put on the cheques. So around September, as per the dates on the cheques, Jho Low passed me these cheques. They were never cashed.

Sri Ram: Do you know whose signature is on the cheques?

Shahrol Azral: No

On last Aug 28, Sri Ram in his opening statement read out on the first day of trial said after the 1MDB scandal broke in early July 2015, the accused with his mirror image Jho Low took steps to cover his tracks.

He said sham documents were produced to pretend a donation from an Arab Prince, among these were letters and four cheques each for a sum of US$25 million purportedly written out by a person said to be the Arab donor.

However he said these cheques were never meant to be encashed and were never encashed.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges of abusing his position to corruptly obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering related to the money.

The Pekan MP allegedly committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014, and the 21 charges, between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013, at the same place.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues Monday. — Bernama